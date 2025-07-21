Futurama Season 13 first look: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Planet Express crew is back in action. After more than two decades of galaxy-hopping chaos, Futurama is returning for its 13th season, and this time, Hulu is switching things up. Instead of weekly drops, all 10 episodes of Season 13 will be released at once on September 15 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET, reported Variety. Futurama season 13: All episodes will be released on the same day by Hulu.(X/@DiscussingFilm)

The show’s revival journey has been just as wild as the series itself. Futurama originally aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003. It came back through a handful of direct-to-DVD specials between 2007 and 2009. Comedy Central picked it up next, running new seasons from 2010 to 2013. In 2023, Hulu revived the show once more with Season 11, followed by Season 12 in 2024. Both were released weekly.

Futurama Season 13: Everything you need to know about

Season 13 will be different in terms of episode releases. But if you still prefer watching new episodes the old-fashioned way, Hulu has you covered there too. Futurama will also air on FXX starting September 15 at 8 pm ET, with two episodes premiering weekly. According to Nielsen, Futurama was among the top 10 most-streamed original shows of 2024, which explains why Hulu renewed it for two more seasons. That means we will be seeing the crew through at least Season 14 in 2026.

Futurama Season 13 plot and cast

As per Variety, the synopsis of Futurama season 13 reads, "Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of ‘Futurama’!”

The original cast is all back. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and others are lending their iconic voices once again. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation, part of Disney Television Studios, and animated by Rough Draft Studios. Whether you are a longtime fan or just hopping aboard the Planet Express, Season 13 is shaping up to be the kind of wild, hilarious ride only Futurama can deliver. So set your calendars for September 15, binge it or pace it, the future is now.

