Gal Gadot admits her viral Imagine cover during 2020 Covid lockdown was ‘premature, in poor taste’

During the initial months of the pandemic, actor Gal Gadot had courted controversy when she posted a video of her and other actors singing John Lennon’s Imagine. Even though Gal said she meant it as a mark of solidarity, she was ridiculed for being insensitive and elitist. Now in a recent interview, the actor has admitted that the video was in poor taste.

In March 2020, Gal posted a video on her Instagram, which showed her and fellow actors Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Zoë Kravitz and Jamie Dornan all singing Imagine. As per Gal, it was supposed to be a statement of solidarity with those battling with Covid-19. “We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she had captioned the post. However, she received a ton of backlash for it with many criticising the video as tone deaf and elitist.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gal has opened up on the controversy. “With the whole Imagine controversy, it's funny. I was calling Kristen and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here (to the US) in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed,” she said.

The actor then went on to admit that it was premature and in poor taste to make that video. “But it was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right,” she added.

Gal will be seen next in Kenneth Brannagh’s multi-starrer whodunit Death on the Nile, which features an ensemble cast including Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.

