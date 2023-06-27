Gal Gadot, Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Feige, Eugene Levy get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gal Gadot took to Instagram on Monday to post a video in which she says she's just been informed that she's getting a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame. She says in the video that she got the news from her husband in the middle of her press junket for upcoming Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone. (Also Read: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow have a Friends reunion as they attend Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony)

Gal Gadot's reaction

Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot and Kevin Feige are among the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024

“This is unbelievable. I'm so so grateful and thankful and humbled. Thank you so much to Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me. This brings so much fuel to the fuel I already have and to continue doing what I love doing so much,” an elated Gal Gadot said in the video she posted on Instagram.

Not just Gal

Among other Hollywood celebrities who'll be part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are the late Chadwick Boseman. The Instagram Stories of the Black Panther actor posted a picture of this announcement with the caption, “We are so proud of you, You deserve this!”

Among other celebs in the Class of 2024 are Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for her sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The list also included Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios that's currently dishing out Phase 5 of its Marvel Cinematic Universe in both cinemas and on streaming. There's also Eugene Levy, veteran Canadian actor best known for the Emmy Award-winning Netflix show Schitt's Creek.

Gwen Stafani, vocalist and musician from the band No Doubt, and Chris Pine, actor who recently appeared as the lead in the Hollywood tentpole film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, are also included in the list.

Kerry Washington, best known for her 2020 Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, will also get a star. Iconic English rock band Def Leppard, who recently reunited for their 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos, will also be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About Hollywood Walk of Fame

The historic landmark consists of stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard in California. It was built in 1957, when the first class of honourees were selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

