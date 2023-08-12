Gal Gadot on being Margot Robbie’s first choice for Barbie: 'She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me'

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll, has already crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Earlier, Margot Robbie had revealed that it was Gal Gadot, who was initially kept in mind for the role. In a new interview with Flaunt Magazine, Gal has finally reacted to being the first choice for the movie.(Also read: Marc Maron reviews Barbie, says men who have a problem with the film are ‘insecure babies’)

What Gal said about Margot

Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie at the Academy Awards in 2018.

Ahead of the release of her latest Netflix film Heart of Stone, Gal told the outlet, "I adore Margot. She is one of those women who you just want to be friends with... She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

About Barbie

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Stereotypical Barbie and Ken. The cast of the film also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The premise reads, “After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot stars in the new Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone, which also marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. It released on August 11. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gal talked about working with Alia and said, “I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her."

