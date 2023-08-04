Marc Maron reviews Barbie, says men who have a problem with the film are ‘insecure babies’

Greta Gerwig's Barbie released on July 21 to rave reviews and massive box office numbers worldwide. Now, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron has reviewed the film and hailed it as a 'masterpiece' while also saying that the men who seemed to have issues with it are 'insecure babies.' (Also read: Barbenheimer box office: Oppenheimer collects ₹92 crore in India, Barbie stands at ₹35 crore after 10 days in theatres) Marc Maron has reviewed Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

What Marc Maron said

Taking to his TikTok, Marc Maron said, "I saw ‘Barbie’ and I thought it was a f***ing masterpiece. I don’t throw that word around lightly. It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f***ing monumental.”

Marc calls out men who are critical of Barbie

He then went ahead and slammed the men who are criticising the film and added, "And the comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing *** is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "Greta is also quite indulgent with the satirising, constantly reiterating how she's remodelling the Barbie myth. The humour, hence, lands only occasionally, even though one silently admires the shots fired with every line. But the tone, a mix of self-awareness and spelling everything out, remains consistent throughout."

It also added, "In that, Greta Gerwig constructs a satire that's slightly indulgent, but also constantly clever and occasionally fun. She treats the script like it's her Barbie — all dolled up, yet catapulted via imagination to places where it's never gone before."

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Stereotypical Barbie and Ken. The cast of the film also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The premise reads, “After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

