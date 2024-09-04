Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott says there was no need to consult Russell Crowe for sequel: ‘Why would I?’

Gladiator 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. A sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator, the epic historical action drama will see Paul Mescal as the protagonist Lucius Verus this time. Director Ridley Scott addressed why he did not consult with Russell Crowe, who played the starring role of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original, for the sequel in a new interview with Empire magazine, as reported by Screen Rant. (Also read: Russell Crowe on 'Gladiator' sequel: I'm slightly uncomfortable that they're making another one) Russell Crowe won a Best Actor Oscar for Gladiator.

What the director said

During the interview, Ridley Scott stated the reason bluntly and said, “The plot, frankly, was right under our noses. I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple. I think he's still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn't start bitching about how he wasn't consulted. Why would I? He's dead!”

He also went on to add, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever made. It’s full-bore, brutal action.”

More details

For the unversed, at the end of the original Gladiator, Russell Crowe's Maximus dies and envisions reuniting with his wife and son in the afterlife.

Meanwhile, Russell opened up about his doubts on the sequel when he appeared on the US podcast Kyle Meredith With…, saying: “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done. But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like — no, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Gladiator 2 releases in India on November 15.