Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Belfast, Power of the Dog lead with seven nods; Squid Game nominated for Best Series
Movie dramas The Power of the Dog and Belfast led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.
Belfast, set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire Don't Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza with four each.
Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.
The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.
Critics objected to the HFPA having no Black members and raised longstanding ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he won.
The HFPA has since added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, banned gifts and favors, and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members total.
Despite these moves, major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the honors and did not submit programming for consideration as they have in the past.
It is unclear whether any of the actors, directors and musicians nominated for Golden Globes will attend the 2022 ceremony, which had been one of the biggest Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.
Rapper Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity on hand on Monday to announce the nominations.
Belfast, The Power of the Dog, deaf community movie Coda, sci-fi epic Dune and King Richard all got nods for best movie drama.
A musical take on the classic Cyrano and an adaptation of the Off-Broadway hit Tick, Tick... Boom will compete with Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story for best musical or comedy.
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were among the actors nominated for best drama movie performances.
Check out the complete Golden Globe 2022 nominations below:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard - Be Alive
Encanto - Dos Oruguitas
Belfast - Down to Joy
Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
No Time To Die - No Time To Die
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
The HFPA said it had made its choices this year by watching films in movie theaters, at screenings and on streaming platforms in what it called "a fair and equitable voting process."
"While the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition," the HFPA said in an open letter released ahead of Monday's nominations. "The last eight months have been difficult, but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far."