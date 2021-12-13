Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Belfast, Power of the Dog lead with seven nods; Squid Game nominated for Best Series

Movie dramas The Power of the Dog and Belfast led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

Belfast, set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire Don't Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza with four each.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

Critics objected to the HFPA having no Black members and raised longstanding ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he won.

The HFPA has since added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, banned gifts and favors, and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training. The group now has 105 members total.

Despite these moves, major film and TV studios have tried to distance themselves from the honors and did not submit programming for consideration as they have in the past.

It is unclear whether any of the actors, directors and musicians nominated for Golden Globes will attend the 2022 ceremony, which had been one of the biggest Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity on hand on Monday to announce the nominations.

Belfast, The Power of the Dog, deaf community movie Coda, sci-fi epic Dune and King Richard all got nods for best movie drama.

A musical take on the classic Cyrano and an adaptation of the Off-Broadway hit Tick, Tick... Boom will compete with Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story for best musical or comedy.

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were among the actors nominated for best drama movie performances.

Check out the complete Golden Globe 2022 nominations below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard - Be Alive

Encanto - Dos Oruguitas

Belfast - Down to Joy

Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

No Time To Die - No Time To Die

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Also read: NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes, Tom Cruise returns trophies amid backlash against HFPA's ethics

The HFPA said it had made its choices this year by watching films in movie theaters, at screenings and on streaming platforms in what it called "a fair and equitable voting process."

"While the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition," the HFPA said in an open letter released ahead of Monday's nominations. "The last eight months have been difficult, but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far."