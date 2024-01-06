Golden Globes: When Natalie Portman won the internet by calling out ‘all men nominees’ for Best Director

As the world gears up for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, one can still recall how Natalie Portman once became the highlight of the Golden Globes in 2018 without even being nominated or having a performance. The actor had subtly called out the awards, not having even one woman nominee on the list of best directors. Interestingly, the following year also had no women among the best director nominees but two years after the incident, there were three women among five nominees in the list. Also read: Golden Globes 2024: 5 funniest speeches from the awards ceremony over the years. Watch Natalie Portman was one of the presenters at 2018 Golden Globes.

What Natalie Portman said

A video of Natalie Portman from the 2018 Golden Globes shows her presenting the Best Director Award, while looking gorgeous in a black gown. As her co-presenter said, “To be here to present the award for best director,” Natalie added, “And here are the all-men nominees”. This left many raised eyebrows in the crowd.

Many cheered for Natalie Portman

Commenting on one such throwback video on YouTube, an internet user wrote what they assumed the actor actually wanted to say, "'Male directors - I'm really happy for you, imma let you finish, but females directed some of the best videos of all time! Of all time!'-Natalie Portman." Another wrote, “Still accurate.” One more comment read: “It's not about the nominees, it's about Hollywood and the nomination process. These guys made really great movies, sure, but are you 100% positive that women were given the same opportunities, budgets and were respected by the film companies the same way (not only these but) other male directors were? Can you guarantee me that? I don't think so, that's why her shoutout was on point.”

Here's why some didn't support Natalie

Not all cheered for Natalie, though. A person pointed out, “The funny thing is, she has a production company, and hired one woman. It was herself.” Another felt that she took away from those who were nominated for their good work. A comment read: “These guys who worked their a**es off and were meant to have a happy day accepting an award were instead shamed and made to feel bad about it because pontificating Portman's ideologically motivated quotas were not met. Lovely.”

Among those nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes 2018 were Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born and Adam McKay for Vice.

