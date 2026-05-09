Grogu steals the show in The Mandalorian and Grogu press tour: Watch the cutest Star Wars icon fans can't get enough of

May the Force be with you on May 22, as the all-new The Mandalorian and Grogu prepares to arrive in theatres. Ahead of its highly anticipated release, the global press tour is in full swing, with the cast and filmmakers making stops in Paris and London this week. The team delighted fans through special screenings, appearances, and a series of fan events celebrating the next chapter in the Star Wars universe.

Director Jon Favreau, holding Grogu, alognside Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, posing for photographers upon arrival at the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fan event in London.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

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Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director, co-writer, and producer Jon Favreau first visited the City of Light for a special screening of film footage attended by over 2,000 fans at Le Grand Rex. The team later travelled to London for the UK fan event at Cineworld IMAX Leicester Square, where they were also joined by producer Kathleen Kennedy. However, there’s one tiny cast member who’s effortlessly stealing the spotlight everywhere the team goes!

Grogu steals the show

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{{^usCountry}} Grogu, the tiny green gremlin belonging to the same mysterious species as Yoda, is set to make his big-screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Throughout the ongoing press tour, the adorable Jedi apprentice has completely stolen the show, taking over the internet through endless memes, merchandise, and an ever-growing fanbase. During a recent interview, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal were asked about their scene-stealing co-star – and the duo could not stop gushing over Grogu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grogu, the tiny green gremlin belonging to the same mysterious species as Yoda, is set to make his big-screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Throughout the ongoing press tour, the adorable Jedi apprentice has completely stolen the show, taking over the internet through endless memes, merchandise, and an ever-growing fanbase. During a recent interview, Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal were asked about their scene-stealing co-star – and the duo could not stop gushing over Grogu. {{/usCountry}}

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Making her debut in the Star Wars universe, Sigourney could not hide her affection for Grogu as she said, “I love the little hairs on his head, his ears, how expressive he is, and his nails.” Meanwhile, Pedro playfully added, “He's even had a manicure for the event, so we know who the real star is." He also reflected on how deeply the bond between his character Din Djarin and Grogu has resonated with audiences over the years, adding that he believes several emotional moments in the upcoming film will stay with viewers long after they leave the cinema.

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According to a video shared by Star Wars on X, Grogu’s typical press day is every bit as adorable as fans would imagine. His schedule begins with an 8:00 a.m. call time, followed by hair and makeup at 8:30 a.m. By 8:45 a.m., the tiny Jedi apprentice is seen using the Force to summon a cup of coffee straight into his hands. The day then continues with catching up with his castmates at 9:30 a.m., complete with head scratches, selfies, and a few more sips of coffee along the way.

About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu follows the trajectory of legendary bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young ‘Padawan’ Grogu in the aftermath of the fall of the evil Empire. With Imperial warlords still scattered across the galaxy and threatening fragile peace, the fledgling New Republic turns to Din Djarin and Grogu for help in protecting everything the Rebellion fought to achieve.

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Written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor, the film is produced by Favreau alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The executive producers include Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck, while Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson serves as the film’s music composer. Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu is an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and set to release exclusively in theatres on May 22, 2026, in both English and Hindi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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