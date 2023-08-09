‘Growing you inside of me,’ Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in bikini, Travis Barker reveals baby name hint

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her pregnancy joy with her fans.

Kourtney Kardashian glows in a maternity shoot(Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kardashians star, 44 who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker showed off her growing bump in a red bikini as she posed by the pool and on the stairs in her Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she wrote in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, commented on the post, “The most beautiful🤰🏻.” Kardashian already has three children with her ex partner Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Barker also has three children with his ex Shanna Moakler: stepdaughter Atiana, 24, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

Last month, Barker had a chat with Alabama in a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex and talked about various things they consider to be the “Greatest of All Time.”

For the last question, Barker picked up a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?"

Alabama quickly answered and shared her liking for fancy watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f***ing Patek,” she told her dad, while laughing.

“I like Rocky 13,” Barker jokingly replied. Barker then tried to explain himself and said that the two names had a special meaning for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” he said.

“So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?” asked Alabama. “Possibly,” said Barker. Justifying his name choice further, Barker added, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

“I think mine were better,” chuckled Alabama.

“I also like Cloud or something weird.”

ALSO READ| Drug overdose claimed life of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, report say

Barker teased that he and The Kardashians star had already chosen a name for their baby boy last month.

In the comments section of a post that the mega reality TV star shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, “I already know his name😉.” He and Kardashian announced that they’re expecting their first baby together on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}