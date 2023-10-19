Gwyneth Paltrow dismisses the ‘nepo baby’ tag: ‘It’s an ugly moniker'

The nepotism debate is clearly not limited to Bollywood. In an interview with Bustle, Academy Award-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow has weighed in on the ‘nepo baby’ tag. She outrightly dismissed it, claiming that she wishes her daughter pursues a career without caving in to the pressure of her family legacy. (Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow shows how she uses her Oscar as a doorstop, but the internet is not amused)

What Gwyneth said

“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people. She’s (daughter Apple) really just a student, and she’s been very…She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do," Gwyneth said in the interview.

“Nobody rips on a kid who’s like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.' The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house of law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice,” she added in the same interview.

She also called ‘nepo baby’ an 'ugly moniker.'

Gwyneth and nepo baby

Gwyneth is the daughter of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Blythe Danner, who was last seen in Netflix's romantic comedy Happiness for Beginners earlier this year. Gwyneth's father, Bruce Paltrow, an Academy Award-winning producer, died in 2002.

Gwyneth attracted herself to the nepotism debate when she commented on Hailey Bieber's Instagram post in which the model is wearing a ‘nepo baby’ T-shirt. “I might need a few of these,” wrote Gwyneth on the Instagram post from January this year. Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin.

Gwyneth was last seen in Russo Brothers' 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.

