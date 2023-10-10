Gwyneth Paltrow shows how she uses her Oscar as a doorstop, but the internet is not amused

Gwyneth Paltrow makes sure her Oscar is of good use. The 51 year old actor, told Vogue in her video interview that she uses the gold statuette as her doorstop in her house. Gwyneth won the Best Actress award in her first nomination, for her 1999 film Shakespeare in Love. Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar on her first nomination.

What Gwyneth said

In her 73 Questions for Vogue interview, when the interviewer says, “What a beautiful Academy Award," the actor turns to reply, “[It’s] my doorstop!” She then joked, “It works perfectly.” This clip was later posted on social media where it viral soon after. A representative for Gwyneth Paltrow then told the same publication that this was just meant to be a joke and is not true. “Of course, it’s a joke,” the statement read.

Gwyneth won that year triumphing over the other nominees in the category which included, Meryl Streep for One True Thing, Cate Blanchett for Elizabeth, Emily Watson for Hilary and Jackie, and Fernanda Montenegro for Central Station. In an earlier interview with The New York Times, Gwyneth had shared that she keeps her Academy Award in her house in Amagansett, New York.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the viral clip of the actor using the Oscar using it as a doorstop, many users added hilarious comments. One said, "I bet Fernanda Montenegro would appreciate that statue if she won it for central station like she should’ve." Another said, "Is it just me or does that sound more like a parody of something a celebrity would do with their Oscar in like a sketch from Family Guy or Inside Job or something." A comment also read, "I don’t find this funny. If she doesn’t want to participate in art forums that’s fine, but don’t denigrate them? Or at least make your denigration meaningful?" "People complaining but I’d absolutely do this with my college degree!" said another.

Does Gwyneth's claim of using her Oscar as a doorstop ring a bell? Closer home, Naseeruddin Shah admitted that he uses his Filmfare awards as door handles in the washroom of his farmhouse. In an interview with The Lallantop in June, the actor, who won three Filmfare Awards for his performances in Akrosh, Chakra and Masoom, said, "I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON