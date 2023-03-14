Bieber & Hailey's mushy images take over the net, he struggles to keep his jeans

Justin Bieber has been a pop culture icon for over a decade. From his early days as a YouTube sensation to his chart-topping hits, Bieber's name is synonymous with music and style. However, even the biggest stars have fashion fails from time to time, and Bieber is no exception. Recently, he was spotted struggling to keep his low-rise jeans up while out with his wife Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds' casual attire

On Monday, Justin and Hailey were dressed casually as they stepped out in Los Angeles after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party the night before. Justin wore a pair of his own Drew house brand jeans that were belted very low. He accessorized his look with a grey and white collared, short-sleeved jacket over a grey sweatshirt and a bright pink beanie. Hailey opted for a casual ensemble consisting of boyfriend-cut jeans, a striped polo shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Justin had his jeans buttoned and belted below his buttocks, revealing more than a little skin. A photo of the couple from behind shows Justin's struggle to keep his jeans up, and it's clear that the low-rise style wasn't doing him any favours.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The night before, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills. Hailey wowed on the red carpet in a stunning black Saint Laurent gown that featured a silk shoulder pad and draped sleeve on one side and a glove on the other. Hailey's phenomenal figure was perfectly highlighted by her sophisticated outfit, which made it the ideal choice for the event. She completed her look with a pair of dangling silver earrings, a choppy bob hairstyle that showcased her honey tresses, and flawless makeup. Justin wasn't quite as dressed up as his wife, opting for a multi-coloured blanket wrapped around himself instead of a suit jacket. He wore black pants with very wide legs, a black blazer, and a white t-shirt. The Stay singer had a tan baseball cap on backward and white dress shoes on his feet.

