Internet reacts as Justin Bieber shares mushy pics with Hailey amid alleged feud with Selena Gomez: 'Did she post this?'

Singer Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and dropped some loved-up photos with wife Hailey Bieber. While this could have been the sweetest post but it arrived at the wrong time, amid the ongoing alleged drama brewing between Selena Gomez and Hailey. Justin and Selena dated for years before they parted ways and Justin tied the knot with the model. Also read: Hailey Bieber's stylist slammed for saying ‘I Selena Gomez’

The latest photos shared by the Peaches singer feature him and his wife Hailey Bieber cuddling on a yacht. While Justin was shirtless and only wearing orange-coloured shorts, Hailey wore a neon swimwear. The two smiled in the first photo while in the next, they appeared to be sun-soaking.

Sharing the photos, Justin wrote in the caption, “LUV U BABY.” Soon after he shared the post, the internet was left divided about them. While one user wrote, “Haha they silenced the mouths of many", “She made u post this didn't she,” claimed another one. Someone commented, “U cannot be serious Justin….” One more said, “Awww that fake smile. don't try so hard jus.”

Earlier, stylist Von Ford, who has worked with many celebrities including Bella Hadid, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and others, received backlash online after he wrote on Instagram, "I hate Selena Gomez," as reported by Mirror UK. Later, the photo-sharing app even removed Von Ford's Instagram Stories. Following this, the stylist reportedly clarified with a screenshot of an Instagram message where the platform had claimed that since his post did not meet their guidelines, hence it was deleted. “I said what I said,” Von added.

The tension between Hailey and Selena Gomez started, after the former is said to have thrown shade at the Wolves singer. It allegedly began with an Instagram Story with Hailey's friend Kylie Jenner after Selena posted some self-deprecating videos of herself on TikTok and Instagram Stories. She had commented on her face, "I laminated my brows too much." Later, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows. She went on to also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows.

Since then fans of Selena and Hailey have been attacking each other online. However, neither of them has reacted to the claims of their feud. Last year, the two came together for the first time and posed for a photo at the recent 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

