Hailey Bieber's stylist slammed for saying ‘I Selena Gomez’ amid the celebs' alleged feud

Published on Mar 12, 2023 10:52 AM IST

Hailey Bieber's stylist Von Ford faced backlash after he posted “I hate Selena,” on Instagram Stories amid Selena-Hailey's alleged feud.

The Selena-Hailey drama took a new turn when Hailey's stylist posted 'I hate Selena' on his Instagram Stories.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The ongoing drama involving Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took a new turn when Hailey's stylist Von Ford took to Instagram Stories and said, “I hate Selena Gomez.” There has been increasing drama between Hailey and Justin's ex-girlfriend, actor-singer Selena Gomez, after the former is said to have thrown shade at Selena with an Instagram Story with her friend Kylie Jenner. (Also read: Amid drama involving Selena Gomez, fans insult Hailey Bieber at Justin Bieber's surprise concert. Watch)

Von Ford, who has worked with many celebrities including Bella Hadid, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and others, has been receiving backlash online after he wrote on Instagram, "I hate Selena Gomez," as reported by Mirror UK. After his remark grabbed attention of fans, the photo-sharing app even removed Von Ford's Instagram Stories. Thereafter, the stylist reportedly posted a screenshot of an Instagram message where the platform had claimed that since his post did not meet their guidelines, it was deleted.

Von posted the screenshot stating, "I said what I said." Several fans of Selena Gomez came in support of the singer after Von's statement and slammed the stylist. One user said, "Honestly glad he exposed himself. So now we know Hailey's entire camp is toxic." Another comment read, "Von Ford cancelled himself before anyone even knew who he was."

Earlier this week, Pop Base posted a video on Twitter which showed the crowd first cheering at the end of the performance, and later insulting Hailey. The post was captioned, "Crowd chants “F*** Hailey Bieber” during Justin Bieber’s surprise performance with Don Toliver at Rolling Loud." Justin has his back to the crowd as he walks away and later he can be heard saying, "Everybody take a step back please..." as the chants get louder from the crowd.

The drama started when Selena Gomez had posted some self-deprecating videos of herself on TikTok and Instagram Stories commenting on her face. In one video she said, "I laminated my brows too much." Later, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows.

selena gomez hailey bieber
