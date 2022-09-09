Happy birthday Adam Sandler: Five best funny scenes of Sandman

Adam Sandler has been in the entertainment industry since 1987, and his slapstick comedy continues to amuse people everywhere. Adam, also known as Sandman and The King of Comedy, made his film debut with Going Overboard in 1989 but found recognition after his appearance on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995. Since then, Adam has gone on to appear in numerous Hollywood films, and his multiple collaborations with Netflix since 2016 have brought him further acclaim and popularity. As the actor celebrates his 56th birthday on September 9, let's take a look at some of his best scenes. Also Read| Uncut Gems movie review: Adam Sandler delivers career-best performance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uncut Gems (Netflix- 2020)

Adam Sandler delivered a performance of a lifetime in this dark comedy crime thriller by Josh and Benny Safdie. Seen in a rare dramatic form in this film, Adam's portrayal of Howard Ratner earned critical acclaim. However, there was one particular scene that put the viewers at the edge of their seats. The chaotic scene in the stressful and anxiety-inducing film features Howard battling a bulletproof glass door that is separating him from the opal-- the solution to all his problems. The door is jammed and Howard is desperately using a hammer among several other options to open it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murder Mystery (Netflix- 2019)

Adam reunited with his Just Go With It (2011) co-star Jennifer Aniston in this comedy mystery thriller, and their comic timing worked wonders for the film. Adam and Jennifer delivered some great comic moments throughout the film as they solved multiple murders, but what stood out was the pre-climax scene when they solved the case in front of the whole party. From his peculiar advice to Colonel and Maharajah to saving his wife despite his terrible aim, Adam did it all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grown Ups 2 (2019)

What would you do if you woke up to see a deer eating cereal from the bedside table? Adam Sandler's Lenny gives a lesson on what not to do in such a situation. His first reaction is to tell his wife that her mother has come to visit her, only to get showered with the deer's pee the next moment. The deer might be the hero of the scene, but Adam's natural talent in delivering these funny lines cannot be overlooked. The film might have gotten negative reviews, but the scene is as funny as it can get.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anger Management (2003)

Once you hear Adam Sandler singing I Feel Pretty with Jack Nicholson, the performance will live rent-free in your mind. The rest of the movie might not have been able to make an impact, but Adam's 'pretty' recreation of the popular West Side Story ballad while holding up traffic in the middle of a busy bridge is cute and funny. While reluctant at first, Adam starts enjoying the harmony and reveals that apart from comedy, he can do well at musicals as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore remains one of the best works of Adam in all these years. The whole film contains one after another great comedy moments, but the scene that impressed the most was the one in which Adam's Harry gets into a fistfight with host Bob Barker. Harry was paired with the popular Price Is Right host for a round of celebrity golf, and loses his cool after Bob declares, 'this guy sucks.' In his angry moment, Harry cracks everyone up as he tells the gameshow host, "The price is wrong, b****h."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Have fun watching all of these.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON