Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts first look: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint chat in Gryffindor common room

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively, have come together in the Gryffindor common room in a new picture from the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts.

HBO Max has shared the first still from the highly-anticipated reunion on Thursday, on Instagram, showing the three leading actors of the Harry Potter franchise. In the picture, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seen having a chat in a set up of the Gryffindor common room, as seen in the movies.

For the reunion, Daniel opted for a formal black suit while Rupert chose a formal blue shirt with a pair of black pants. Emma, on the other hand, wore a white, full-sleeved turtle neck sweater with a skirt.

The new picture comes shortly after HBO Max released the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts teaser. The short video featured elements such as the Hogwarts clock tower, a shot of the Daily Prophet, Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) receiving their invitations, and Emma walking down platform 9 ¾, with the Hogwarts Express waiting.

The reunion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the eight-part Harry Potter series which began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film had released in November 2001. As reported by Variety, the reunion special's description reads: “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Besides Emma, Daniel and Rupert, Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on January 1, 2022.