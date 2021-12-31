Harry Potter reunion: When Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson coached each other on how to talk to the opposite sex

On the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion - Return to Hogwarts - the cast recalled how the franchise’s fourth film saw the characters developing crushes for the first time and that Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson resorted to being each other’s romantic coaches on the sets.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the series’ fourth film, was made at a time when all of the principal cast had just entered their teens. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the series, recalled how it mirrored their real-life experiences of developing first crushes.

“The Goblet of Fire is all about teenagers having crushes for the first time. They really mirrored all those kind off awkward phases you go through as a teenager and they really felt like that too because we were literally having the same experiences.” Rupert Grint, who played Ginny’s brother Ron in the films, added with a chuckle, “It was an interesting film in terms of a lot of hormones flying around.”

Daniel Radcliffe then revealed how he and co-star Emma Watson turned into romance coaches for each other. He said, “The amount of prep and coaching Emma and I would have to give each other on, like, texting to the opposite sex if I was texting a girl or if she was texting a boy. I'd go, ‘She sent me these many kisses back. What do I do? It’s a nightmare’.”

Emma Watson shared the two had developed a sort of sibling-like bond by then, which made this natural. “We had that kind of older brother, younger sister thing,” she said.

Return to Hogwarts is a special to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India on the afternoon of January 1.

