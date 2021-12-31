Harry Potter reunion: Emma Watson says it was ‘horrifying’ to kiss Rupert Grint, he reveals he ‘kind of blacked out’

During the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson recalled her kissing scene with Rupert Grint and said that it was ‘horrifying’ for both of them. They kissed in the final film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II.

Emma, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert, who played Ronald Weasley, sat with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) in the Gryffindor Common Room and relived their memories of shooting for the films.

“Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us has ever had to go through,” Emma said. David Yates, who directed the final four Harry Potter films, said, “I spoke to both of them in their trailers, made sure they were both comfortable. It was almost like prepping them for a major sports event.”

Emma said that her kiss with Rupert was meant to be a ‘very dramatic make-out’ but they kept laughing during the shoot. “I was really scared we were never going to get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously,” she said.

Daniel said that he teased Emma and Rupert about their kissing scene and was ‘an absolute d**k’ to them. “I did not make this better because I have been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d**k about this and being like, ‘I am going to come on set and watch you guys kiss’,” he said.

“I knew I was kind of going to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not going to. So I just had to go for it,” Emma said. David said that he ‘saw Rupert’s face explode with surprise’ in that first take.

Rupert recalled, “I think I kind of blacked out. I just remember your face getting closer and closer to mine.” Emma said that he made it sound ‘like an actual horror show’, to which he said, “It wasn’t that bad, I know.” She continued, “Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It just felt wrong, so wrong on every level because Dan, Rup and I are so much siblings.”

The Harry Potter reunion special will also feature cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch and others. It will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

