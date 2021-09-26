Harry Potter's Tom Felton shares health update as fans get worried after collapse on golf course

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shared an update for his fans after his health scare at a golf tournament recently. Tom collapsed at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

On Saturday, Tom shared a video for his fans who were concerned for his health. “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah -- bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend,” he said in the video, after playing a short tune on his guitar.

"People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially," the 34-year-old actor said.

The actor also sang the song, "Don't you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine." He captioned the post, “Feeling better by the day xx.”

Tom is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series of movies. He was on the 18th hole when he collapsed. People around him rushed to help him, placed on a stretcher, and drove him away in a golf cart.

The actor was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the US and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

Tom is a big fan of golf. Earlier this month, he was spotted in England participating in the Pro-Am event prior to The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. He also headed to Hawaii in January 2020 where he showed off his golf skills at the Sony Open.

Apart from his golfing stints, Tom will also be seen in the upcoming drama 'Lead Heads' with Rupert Everett.

