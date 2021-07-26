Harry Potter's Padma Patil Afshan Azad shares first pic of her baby girl: 'Our Princess is finally here'

Afshan Azad has welcomed a baby girl. The actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter series, shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram and announced her arrival. Afshan had previously revealed that she and her husband Nabil Kazi were expecting a girl.

In the picture, the little one was seen wearing a light purple onesie while a neatly folded blanket, with 'Baby Kazi' printed on it, was kept beside the baby. A coaster of sorts was placed on the blanket which read, "Hello world." Afshan Azad hid her daughter's face from the camera.

Sharing the picture, Afshan said, "By the Grace of God our Princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik. I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always." Afshan was showered with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Afshan announced her pregnancy in April. Earlier this month, Afshan shared glimpses of her pink-themed baby shower. She was surrounded by her friends and her husband at the event. Sharing a picture with Nabil, Afshan said, "The only thing better than having you as a husband, is knowing our children will have you as their dad."

Afshan joined the list of Harry Potter 'kids' to have embraced parenthood. Last year. Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley, had welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Georgia Groome.