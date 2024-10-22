Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, undergoing treatment in New York prison

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Oct 22, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Harvey Weinstein, 72, has chronic myeloid leukaemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison a month after he was indicted on a new sex crime charge.

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, US media reported Monday, a month after he was indicted on a new sex crime charge. Harvey, 72, has chronic myeloid leukaemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison, according to NBC News, citing sources. Craig Rothfeld, Harvey's legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Harvey's privacy. (Also Read – Netizens fume after Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned: 'Wealthy in this country live by different rules’)

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer
Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Harvey's history of health issues

Earlier this year in July, Harvey was transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems, including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs. The other conditions he was to be treated for included diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs. He was also rushed to hospital for a heart surgery in September.

Harvey was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March 2020 in a New York prison. He was hospitalised with heart issues in weeks leading upto his first bout with coronavirus and following his sentencing after which he complained of chest pain and low blood pressure.

Harvey's trial status

Harvey, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Harvey did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

He is in prison awaiting a retrial. Harvey still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.

Harvey is a former film producer, best known for backing films like Django Unchained, Shakespeare in Love, Good Will Hunting, and Inglorious Basterds.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //