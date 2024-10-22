Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, undergoing treatment in New York prison

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, US media reported Monday, a month after he was indicted on a new sex crime charge. Harvey, 72, has chronic myeloid leukaemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison, according to NBC News, citing sources. Craig Rothfeld, Harvey's legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Harvey's privacy. (Also Read – Netizens fume after Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned: 'Wealthy in this country live by different rules’) Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Harvey's history of health issues

Earlier this year in July, Harvey was transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems, including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs. The other conditions he was to be treated for included diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid on his heart and lungs. He was also rushed to hospital for a heart surgery in September.

Harvey was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March 2020 in a New York prison. He was hospitalised with heart issues in weeks leading upto his first bout with coronavirus and following his sentencing after which he complained of chest pain and low blood pressure.

Harvey's trial status

Harvey, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Harvey did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

He is in prison awaiting a retrial. Harvey still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.

Harvey is a former film producer, best known for backing films like Django Unchained, Shakespeare in Love, Good Will Hunting, and Inglorious Basterds.