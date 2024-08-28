Have you watched this Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene? It has a Gambit connection

If you, like Channing Tatum, are hopeful that his character Gambit will return for a movie of his own, then this Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene is sure to keep you going. Ryan Reynolds, who was instrumental in bringing Channing and Gambit to his buddy Marvel movie, has shared the deleted footage from the film on social media. (Also Read – Channing Tatum's dirty little secret: Actor bought new T-shirts for one year to avoid doing laundry) Channing Tatum as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted scene

Ryan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared the deleted scene with the caption, “*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle #DeadpoolAndWolverine (red and yellow heart emojis) @slevydirect @channingtatum #Gambit *A version of this sequence is in the film, playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA.” As Ryan said, the scene does technically appear in the film, but on one of the monitors in the office of the Time Variance Authority in the first half, not clearly visible to the naked eye.

In the video, Gambit is seen walking across the Vault, with dead bodies of the villains strewn all over. He then turns around and a time travel portal reflects in his pupils as he smiles. Ryan refers to these portals as “Marvel sparkle circles” in the film. While the deletion of this scene causes more uncertainty, it's sure piqued the excitement of those looking forward to a Gambit spin-off or at least the return of Channing as the beloved character in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Channing Tatum reacts

An excited Channing also commented on Ryan's post, “(Eyes emoji) heeeheee! (black spade emoji) Laissez les bon temps rouler! Let the times roll Cher!” Instagram users also echoed the excitement in the comment section. One of them wrote, “He's about to make a name for himself in secret wars.” Another commented, “you know how long he's been waiting for this?” “AAAAAAA!!!!! SO THIS MEANS, A GAMBIT MOVIE IN THE NEAR FUTURE (eyes emojis),” stated a third comment, while a fourth one read, “X-Men incoming.” “This should have been a second full end credit scene (100 and white heart emoji),” said a user.

Channing Tatum has been trying to get a Gambit movie greenlit at 21st Century Fox for years. His appearance as Gambit in Shawn Levy's latest blockbuster has led to speculation of his return, either in a possible spin-off or as a character in a future X-Men movie or Russo Brothers' ensemble Avengers: Secret Wars.