Hayden Panettiere death: Any signs of foul play found? 5 things to know after preliminary report

Authorities are providing details regarding the unexpected passing of Hayden Panettiere at the age of 36 in South Carolina. On Sunday, August 16, at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time, law enforcement and EMS teams in Greenville, South Carolina, were dispatched following a report of an "unresponsive female," a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.

Hayden Panettiere death: Here is what preliminary report says

“Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson stated. The case is currently being investigated by the Greenville Police Department in collaboration with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The initial investigation has not revealed any evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances. A friend of Panettiere made the 911 call. Authorities have stated that no additional information will be disclosed at this moment.

Actress Hayden Panettiere, 36, died unexpectedly on August 16 in South Carolina. Her long-time agent confirmed her passing, (AP Photo/Richard Shotwell)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Panettiere's long-time agent verified her passing on Sunday, providing a statement from her father, Alan Panettiere.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” the statement read.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding Hayden Panettiere's death? Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. Authorities responded to a 911 call made by a friend but were unable to revive her. Was there any indication of foul play in Hayden Panettiere's death? The initial investigation by the Greenville Police Department found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances related to Hayden Panettiere's death. What struggles did Hayden Panettiere face in her life before her death? Hayden Panettiere battled addiction and postpartum depression, which she openly discussed. She also granted full custody of her daughter to ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko to focus on her recovery.

Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death

Who was Hayden Panettiere?

Panettiere's acting career commenced in 1994 when she was cast in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. She subsequently appeared in various shows and films as a child star before securing a prominent role in Heroes, where she portrayed a cheerleader endowed with self-healing abilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} From 2012 to 2018, Panettiere shared the screen with Connie Britton throughout all six seasons of the ABC musical drama series Nashville. After the conclusion of Heroes in 2010, Panettiere featured in Scream 4 (2011) and later reprised her beloved character in the 2023 film Scream 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From 2012 to 2018, Panettiere shared the screen with Connie Britton throughout all six seasons of the ABC musical drama series Nashville. After the conclusion of Heroes in 2010, Panettiere featured in Scream 4 (2011) and later reprised her beloved character in the 2023 film Scream 6. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier this year, the celebrity — who has an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko — published a revealing memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she discusses her challenges of growing up in the public eye, her personal battles with addiction, and other experiences.