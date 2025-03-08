Menu Explore
HBO's Harry Potter series nears final cast decisions with Paapa Essiedu as Snape

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 08, 2025 12:01 AM IST

HBO is close to confirming Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape for its Harry Potter adaptation.

HBO is close to finalizing two more key cast members for its highly anticipated adaptation of the Harry Potter series. Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Janet McTeer is in talks to take on the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu in talks as well. They are set to join John Lithgow, who has already been confirmed to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, as previously reported by Deadline.

HBO is nearing final cast decisions for its Harry Potter series with Paapa Essiedu joining as Severus Snape.(@pessiedu/Instagram)
HBO is nearing final cast decisions for its Harry Potter series with Paapa Essiedu joining as Severus Snape.(@pessiedu/Instagram)

Why Paapa Essiedu for the role of Snape?

Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu is reportedly close to finalising a deal to take on the role of the legendary Professor Severus Snape. At a Max event in London last December, Gardiner shared that the new Harry Potter series will follow the original ages of characters from the books.

This means Snape will be portrayed as 31 years old, and the Dursleys will also be shown as younger than they were in the previous movies. That explains the reason behind casting the 30-something Eddiedu for the role of Snape– the antagonist who turned into a hero. In the movie, the role was played by late actor Alan Rickman. Severus Snape is the Potions Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who later rises to the position of Headmaster.

The role will mark the return of Essiedu to HBO who previously worked with the network on the BBC/HBO limited series I May Destroy You which gained him recognition for his role as Kwame alongside Michaela Coel, earning both Emmy and BAFTA TV nominations.

About the other cast members of Harry Potter series

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series, set to be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden where the original films were made, is scheduled to debut on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027. In an exciting development, over 32,000 young actors submitted audition tapes for the iconic lead roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron, though the final casting decisions have yet to be announced.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
