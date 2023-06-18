Heart of Stone trailer: Alia Bhatt calls the shots as villain in this Gal Gadot actioner, fans react

The much-anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone was finally unveiled at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo. The high-octane trailer is dominated by Gal Gadot and her umpteen action scenes but it hints at Alia being the lead antagonist. Alia has just 5-6 scenes in the trailer but it seems she is the one calling the shots in this story. She was in Brazil along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the trailer launch.

Heart of Stone trailer

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt in stills from Heart of Stone trailer.

The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer introduces Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as ‘most highly trained’ members of a Charter who are not supposed to have any friends, relationships, any political leanings and no national allegiances. They are supposed to work together to keep peace in the world when the governments fail. A ‘heart’ is what gives this Charter its power but it gets stolen and is seen in the hands of Alia. The actor is not seen doing any action scenes in the trailer but is definitely seen to be possessing the power to bring down the Charter on its knees.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It will premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Reactions to Alia's role

As Alia shared the trailer on Instagram, her mom Soni Razdan commented on it, “Arre wah!” with several hearts, clapping and fire emojis. A fan reacted, “Alia as an antagonist. So exciting!” Another wrote, “Alia in a negative role! Wowww dat sounds cool!” “Alia as the villain omg!!” wrote yet another fan. Some also expressed doubts that the actor will hardly have a few scenes to attract an Indian audience.

More about Alia's films

Interestingly, Alia's Heart of Stone releases on the same date as her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller, Animal. It will release in theatres. Before Heart of Stone, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

