Here's all you need to know about Alba Baptista and her love story with Chris Evans

American actor Chris Evans, also known to be the "Sexiest Man Alive," publicly acknowledged his year-long relationship with Luso-Brazilian actress Alba Baptista on November 10, 2022. It was revealed that their romance was not just a casual fling but involved a deep and serious connection. A source reiterated this to US Weekly, stating the two had "gotten serious".

In a rather low-key and intimate ceremony that took place in September 2023, the couple exchanged vows and tied the knot, as reported by People magazine. The wedding took place at a secluded Cape Cod estate during the weekend of September 9 and 10, 2023.

Among the guests making their way to the intimate ceremony were Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, along with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. However, their reps did not provide immediate confirmation of the news.

Alba Baptista, hailing from Portugal and born in Lisbon, gained recognition for her role in Netflix's "Warrior Nun," marking her English-language debut. Prior to this, she made her mark in the Portuguese entertainment industry with appearances in films and TV shows like "A Impostora," "Filha da Lei," "A Criação," and "Jogo Duplo".

Following her success in "Warrior Nun," she made her way through the 2022 dramatic comedy "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris."

Beyond her acting career, Baptista is passionate about charitable endeavors. In 2018, she dedicated her time to an orphanage in Cambodia, focusing on educational initiatives. She is proficient in five languages, including Spanish, French, German, English, and her native Portuguese.

Chris Evans had been caught constantly liking Baptista's Instagram posts since October 2022, even engaging with some from as far back as July of the same year and August of 2021.

In a candid interview for the Sexiest Man issue, Chris Evans hinted at his desire to build a family. He expressed his longing for a committed relationship in his life.

In January 2023, a source disclosed to Us Weekly that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were extremely dedicated to each other, stating, "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever."

They often spend their time at Evans' serene Massachusetts house, away from the constant spotlight and attention.