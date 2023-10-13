Here's how to spend your Friday, the 13th: A movie marathon and an all-new series update you ought to look forward to!

Looking for a spooktacular way to celebrate Friday, the 13th? Get cozy, grab your popcorn and maybe a hockey mask, and delve yourself into the entire Friday the 13th film aura.

Friday the 13th frights: Movie marathon and 'Crystal Lake' series unveiled!(fridaythe13thfranchisecom/Instagram)(Instagram)

In 2023, you're in luck because there are two authentic Friday the 13th dates: January 13 and October 13. So, why not embrace the superstition and have a horror-filled blast?

Here's the list of each of the twelve Friday the 13th movies you need to watch today:

Friday the 13th (1980)

The classic series kicks off with a group of camp counselors attempting to open Crystal Lake summer camp once again. Mysterious killings arise, and they start to wonder if the vengeful spirit of a drowned young boy, Jason, is behind it all.

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Following the first film's carnage, sole survivor Alice is traumatized. Now, five years later, a camp counselor training program near Camp Crystal Lake experiences another wave of violent killings.

Friday, the 13th Part III (1982)

A group of friends decide to spend a weekend at a cabin near Crystal Lake, where Jason makes his comeback, in which he appears back in his infamous hockey mask and sets on his murderous heist yet again.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Jason fakes his death and escapes the morgue. He makes his return to Crystal Lake and sets his target on a group of teenagers, which includes Tommy Jarvis and his family.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Five years after Jason's apparent demise, a traumatized Tommy Jarvis resides in a halfway house near Crystal Lake. However, the hockey-masked killer makes a comeback, setting off another series of murders.

Friday the 13th, Part VI (1986)

Tommy Jarvis accidentally revives Jason while trying to ensure his death, leading to yet another showdown.

Friday the 13th, Part VII (1988)

A teenager with telekinetic powers accidentally resurrects Jason, setting the stage for more horror.

Friday the 13th, Part VIII (1989)

Jason, awakened once again, embarks on a mission to stalk and slay graduating high school students during a cruise to New York.

The end of Jason

The Final Friday (1993): This part reveals the origin of Jason's hatred, with the Voorhees family line taking center stage to end his reign of terror.

Jason X (2001)

Taking the franchise to space, this movie sees Jason cryogenically frozen and, after 400 years, awakening on a spaceship for another blood-soaked rampage.

Jason vs. Freddy (2003)

A Nightmare on Elm Street lead Freddy Krueger partners with Jason in this crossover film, which leads to immense terror and chaos.

Friday the 13th (2009)

A group of young adults camping at Crystal Lake cross paths with Jason, which makes this sequel all the more interesting with the franchise returning with an all-new cast and bringing a sense of all four parts into one story.

How do I watch these movies?

You can rent them on platforms like Google Play Movies, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube TV, or Amazon Prime. Some parts of the sequel are available as an add-on premium subscription on Hulu, Amazon, or Starz. The very initial film of Friday the 13th is available on Paramoint+.

Is there anything more to look forward to from "Friday the 13th"?

A24 is working on a series for Peacock. While there's no release date yet, the series, titled Crystal Lake, is described as an "expanded prequel" by Bryan Fuller, the mastermind behind the thriller series Hannibal. It is expected to be out sometime in 2024.