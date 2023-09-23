'Hollow Man' star Kevin Bacon reveals he destroyed a ‘haunted’ house on his farm in Connecticut

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon destroyed a house on his farm in northwestern Connecticut, believing that it was haunted. The previous owner of the property had feared Bacon might get possessed.

Kevin Bacon (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Bacon made the revelation on Rob Lowe’s “Literally” podcast last month.

“One of the pieces that we bought had an old house in it and [the owner] didn’t want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in,” said Bacon.

Bacon highlighted that during the negotiations for the sale, the property owner was sceptical about selling the house.

“Eventually, I said, ‘Listen, you can’t sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that’s on it. Like, that’s just weird,” said Bacon.

The 65-year-old actor shared that the property owner later revealed the reason behind his reluctance to sell the house.

“He said, ‘I can’t sell it to you because it’s haunted, and I’m afraid that you’ll get possessed and, you know, do some serious damage,'” revealed Bacon.

As per the sale contract, Bacon agreed to destroy the house within a month of purchasing it.

“In the contract, I had to destroy [the house] within a month (of purchase),” revealed Bacon.

During the podcast, 'Hollow Man' actor shared that before destroying the house, he wanted to keep some items but his wife Kyra Sedgwick was absolutely against any such idea.

“But I went up there and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a banister and I said to Kyra, ‘We’ve gotta take those out.’ And she’s like, ‘No you’re not. You’re not putting those f—ing things in our house,'” recalled Bacon.

Bacon is known for starring in sci-fi and supernatural activity related films. He has acted in movies like Hollow Man, Mystic River, Tremors, Wild Things, X-Men: First Class, Apollo 13, Trapped,