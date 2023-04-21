Hollywood star provides latest health update about ‘friend’ Jamie Foxx

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is recovering from undisclosed 'medical complications' which he suffered on April 11. The 55-year-old got hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia where he was present for the filming of his upcoming movie “Back in Action". Since then, his fans are worried about the whereabouts and health situation of Foxx.

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with Extra, Martin Lawrence provided a health update about the Oscar-winning actor. The comedian was attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony when he was asked about his friend Foxx's health condition.

ALSO READ| ‘Beef’ star Ali Wong and Bill Hader start dating again after brief split

"I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," said Lawrence.

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person," he added.

Just when the news of Django Unchained star's health scare broke out, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne had informed fans about the actor's health situation and requested privacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne had posted on Instagram.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," her post further read.

“Back in Action" of which Foxx is a part, also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler. The upcoming film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON