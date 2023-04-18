‘Beef’ star Ali Wong and Bill Hader start dating again after brief split

Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating again. Earlier, the couple had dated for a brief while last year. Ali Wong and Bill Hader(Twitter)

As per a report by Page Six, The “Barry” star Hader is romancing Wong. And in a recent inteview with Collider, Hader had talked about Wong without naming her.

ALSO READ| ‘Vanessa continued to…’: Love Is Blind star Paul Peden's barb on reunion co-host

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation,” said Bill Hader talking about Wong as quoted by Page Six.

"I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading. Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn't really focus on anything. So, it's more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break," he had added in the interview with Collider.

Before the two started dating, 'Beef' star Wong divorced Justin Hakuta while Hader severed marital ties with Anna Kendrick.

After dating for two months last year, the couple had split due to their busy schedules.

“They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” Page Six had reported.

About their previous romance, Page Six reported that only a handful friends were aware of their affair.

“Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce,” as quoted by the website.