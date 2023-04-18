‘Vanessa continued to…’: Love Is Blind star Paul Peden's barb on reunion co-host

Love Is Blind star Paul Peden feels that he was grilled on the season four reunion episode, by co-host Vanessa Lachey. Paul was questioned on his justification for not marrying Micah Lussier. After saying 'no' at the altar, Paul had said that he couldn't picture Micah as a mother. Paul Peden; Vanessa Lachey(Twitter)

On Sunday night's reunion episode, as Paul came face to face with Micah, co-host Vanessa questioned him issues that rose between them by the end of the season. In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Paul said that Vanessa dripped of personal bias during questioning him.

ALSO READ| Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas share their relationship status

"I was like, 'F**k man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," said Paul.

"I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did," he added.

Paul further highlighted that although he indeed had doubts about Micah's mothering qualities, the reason of him saying no at the altar was not just it. He said that it was one of the reasons but the rejection matter was complex.

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," Paul shared of his altar moment.

"It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story," he explained.