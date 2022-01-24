Hollywood stars Kal Penn, Karen Gillan, Lily James wish new parents Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: 'Ready to babysit'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child on Friday night. The child was born through a surrogate in California. Pretty soon, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages on social media.

Priyanka and Nick shared identical statements on social media. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

Several Hollywood celebs congratulated the couple. Jake McLaughlin, who worked with Priyanka in Quantico, commented, "Congratulations You two! God Bless!" Actor Octavia Spencer said she was sending 'something' for the new parents. "Congratulations!!!!! Sending you something," read her comment on Priyanka's post. Commenting on Nick's post, musician John Legend wrote, "So happy for you both." Others like Karen Gilan, Awkafina, Lily James, Mindy Kaling, and Rebel Wilson commented with heart emojis on the posts.

Congratulatory messages from Hollywood stars on Nick and Priyanka's Instagram posts.

Comedian Lilly Singh showed her excitement writing, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them," while Indian-origin actor Kal Penn even offered his baby-sitting services for Baby Chopra Jonas. "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit," he commented on Priyanka's post.

While the couple hasn't revealed the baby's sex, reports claimed the newborn is a baby girl. As per reports, the baby was born 12 weeks early.

Priyanka's cousin actor Meera Chopra seemed to confirm that when she told India Today, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her."

