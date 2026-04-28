How much is Zoë Kravitz's ‘engagement’ ring worth? Harry Styles' net worth in focus amid ‘half-a-million’ claim

The potential engagement of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz has been the talk of the town after the couple were spotted in London with Kravitz wearing a large diamond ring. Though the actor and the singer have not announced officially that they are engaged, reports suggest that an engagement could be on the cards for the duo.

A combination picture of Zoe Kravitz posing during a photocall at Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 3.(REUTERS)

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On Tuesday, Daily News reported that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have confirmed their engagement to a "small circle" of friends. Amid that, what seems to be the talk of the town is the ring Kravitz was seen wearing in London earlier in April when she was spotted walking with Harry Styles.

During the walk, people spotted that large ring, and speculations started raging as to how much it could be worth. It also puts the former One Direction member's net worth in focus. Let's take a look at both, one by one.

Also read: Why Harry Styles opted for a smaller tour after Aperture release: Interesting Zoe Kravitz link

How Much Is Zoë Kravitz Ring Worth?

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{{^usCountry}} The exact details of Zoë Kravitz's diamond ring, purportedly for her engagement, are not known. It has not been revealed how many carats of diamond has been used in the seemingly quite large ring on Kravitz's finger. However, many estimates are doing rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exact details of Zoë Kravitz's diamond ring, purportedly for her engagement, are not known. It has not been revealed how many carats of diamond has been used in the seemingly quite large ring on Kravitz's finger. However, many estimates are doing rounds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Page Six reported potential details of the ring citing a diamond jewelry expert. In a report, Ajay Anand, a diamond businessman who is the CEO of Rare Carat, a New York City-based diamond merchant, has put a speculative value on the ring Kravitz was seen wearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Page Six reported potential details of the ring citing a diamond jewelry expert. In a report, Ajay Anand, a diamond businessman who is the CEO of Rare Carat, a New York City-based diamond merchant, has put a speculative value on the ring Kravitz was seen wearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, the ring is anywhere from "10 to 12 carats in size" and is likely priced around $800,000. Anand called the stone on the ring a "seriously huge diamond." As noted by Page Six Style, it features the diamond in a gold bezel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the ring is anywhere from "10 to 12 carats in size" and is likely priced around $800,000. Anand called the stone on the ring a "seriously huge diamond." As noted by Page Six Style, it features the diamond in a gold bezel. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, in the same report, the outlet cited Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamond, who also said that the ring is priced anywhere between $600,000 to $800,000.

Also read: Harry Styles' honest 4-word admission on the grief of losing Liam Payne: ‘I struggle…'

“The bezel setting frames the diamond in yellow gold rather than using traditional claws, which gives the ring a cleaner and more modern feel. It also makes the stone feel more integrated into the overall design, rather than simply sitting on top of the band,” Taylor was quoted saying in the report.

Harry Styles Net Worth

As of 2026, Harry Styles’ net worth is estimated to be between about $120 million and $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. UK‑based assessments such as The Times “Rich List” and related coverage have valued his wealth closer to £175–£225 million (roughly $220–290 million).

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His music venture with and after One Direction has been immensely successful contributing to his net worth. For example, ‘Love On’ tour reportedly grossed well over $200 million.

His beauty‑lifestyle brand Pleasing, which includes nail polish, skincare, and fragrance, has contributed hundreds of millions. On top of that, roles in films like 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'Dunkirk', plus high‑profile fashion campaigns and brand partnerships, have also boosted his total assets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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