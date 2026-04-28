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How much is Zoë Kravitz's ‘engagement’ ring worth? Harry Styles' net worth in focus amid ‘half-a-million’ claim

Zoë Kravitz seen with large diamond ring; experts estimate 10–12 carats, valued roughly $600K–$800K, though exact details remain unconfirmed.

Apr 28, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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The potential engagement of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz has been the talk of the town after the couple were spotted in London with Kravitz wearing a large diamond ring. Though the actor and the singer have not announced officially that they are engaged, reports suggest that an engagement could be on the cards for the duo.

A combination picture of Zoe Kravitz posing during a photocall at Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 3.(REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Daily News reported that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have confirmed their engagement to a "small circle" of friends. Amid that, what seems to be the talk of the town is the ring Kravitz was seen wearing in London earlier in April when she was spotted walking with Harry Styles.

During the walk, people spotted that large ring, and speculations started raging as to how much it could be worth. It also puts the former One Direction member's net worth in focus. Let's take a look at both, one by one.

Also read: Why Harry Styles opted for a smaller tour after Aperture release: Interesting Zoe Kravitz link

How Much Is Zoë Kravitz Ring Worth?

Meanwhile, in the same report, the outlet cited Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamond, who also said that the ring is priced anywhere between $600,000 to $800,000.

Also read: Harry Styles' honest 4-word admission on the grief of losing Liam Payne: ‘I struggle…'

“The bezel setting frames the diamond in yellow gold rather than using traditional claws, which gives the ring a cleaner and more modern feel. It also makes the stone feel more integrated into the overall design, rather than simply sitting on top of the band,” Taylor was quoted saying in the report.

Harry Styles Net Worth

As of 2026, Harry Styles’ net worth is estimated to be between about $120 million and $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. UK‑based assessments such as The Times “Rich List” and related coverage have valued his wealth closer to £175–£225 million (roughly $220–290 million).

His music venture with and after One Direction has been immensely successful contributing to his net worth. For example, ‘Love On’ tour reportedly grossed well over $200 million.

His beauty‑lifestyle brand Pleasing, which includes nail polish, skincare, and fragrance, has contributed hundreds of millions. On top of that, roles in films like 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'Dunkirk', plus high‑profile fashion campaigns and brand partnerships, have also boosted his total assets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

harry styles zoe kravitz hollywood engagement ring
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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