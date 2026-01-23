Why Harry Styles opted for a smaller tour after Aperture release: Interesting Zoe Kravitz link

Harry Styles is planning a scaled-back concert tour to support his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, opting for 50 shows across seven cities instead of the extended global tours that marked his previous album cycles. Harry Styles released a new single after almost three years. (AP)

The move is a shift from Styles’ last major tour, Love On Tour, which included 173 shows over nearly two years. According to the Daily Mail, the singer is adopting a residency-style format that will keep him in fewer locations for longer stretches.

Residency-style schedule The tour is scheduled to run from May through December, with performances planned in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

New York will host the largest portion of the run, with 30 shows set at Madison Square Garden. In London, Styles will play six nights at Wembley Stadium, where Shania Twain is expected to support several dates, the Daily Mail reported.

Under the residency model, Styles and his team are expected to stay in rented accommodation rather than move between hotels nightly, reducing the pace of travel.

Personal considerations According to the Daily Mail, the decision to reduce the tour’s scale is partly influenced by Styles’ personal life. The singer has been linked to actress Zoe Kravitz since August, and the two were seen together in Rome late last year.

Styles is currently based in the city while renovation work continues on his London home.

During his previous tour, Styles ended his relationship with filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The demands of touring were cited at the time as a factor in the split, the report said.

Album rollout The first single from the album, Aperture, released today, with the full record due on March 6. The album is produced by Kid Harpoon, a long-time collaborator.

Styles, 31, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide as a member of One Direction and as a solo artist. The album release coincides with new music from former bandmate Louis Tomlinson.