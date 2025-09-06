How to watch The Conjuring universe in order: Check complete 2025 watch guide including Last Rites

The Conjuring movies are some of the most popular horror movies in recent years. They follow the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help families with haunted houses, possessed dolls, and other supernatural events. Over the years, the franchise has grown into a full universe with sequels and spinoffs like Annabelle and The Nun. Which order to stream all Conjuring movies?(X/@warnerbrosau)

For fans who want to watch all the movies in order, it can get a bit confusing because some movies were released years apart, but take place earlier in the story timeline. Here’s a simple guide to watch the Conjuring Universe in order.

Conjuring Universe timeline:

1 The Nun (2018)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Main Cast: Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Demián Bichir as Father Burke

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Bonnie Aarons as Valak

2. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Main Cast:

Anthony LaPaglia as Samuel Mullins

Miranda Otto as Esther Mullins

Samara Lee as Annabelle

Lulu Wilson as Linda

Talitha Bateman as Janice

3. The Nun II (2023)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Main Cast:

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Maurice

Storm Reid as Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

4. Annabelle (2014)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Main Cast:

Annabelle Wallis as Mia

Ward Horton as John

Tony Amendola as Father Perez

Alfre Woodard as Evelyn

5. The Conjuring (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Main Cast:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Lili Taylor as Carolyn Perron

Ron Livingston as Roger Perron

6. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Main Cast:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Mckenna Grace as Judy Warren

Madison Iseman as Mary Ellen

Katie Sarife as Daniela Rios

7. The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Main Cast:

Linda Cardellini as Anna Tate-Garcia

Raymond Cruz as Rafael Olvera

Patricia Velásquez as Patricia Alvarez

Marisol Ramirez as La Llorona

8. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Main Cast:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Madison Wolfe as Janet Hodgson

Frances O’Connor as Peggy Hodgson

9. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Main Cast:

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Ruairi O’Connor as Arne Johnson

Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel

10. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

IMDb Rating: Not yet released

Main Cast:

Vera Farminga as Lorraine Warren

Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren

Taissa Farmiga as Irene Palmer

You can watch all the movies on HBO Max. Watching in order helps you follow the story and see how everything connects. Whether you are a new viewer or a long-time fan, watching in this order is the way to go to see the full Conjuring Universe from start to finish.

FAQs

Q1. What is the correct order to watch Conjuring movies?

A: The Conjuring Universe timeline starts with The Nun (2018), then Annabelle: Creation (2017), Annabelle (2014), The Conjuring (2013), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), The Curse of La Llorona (2019), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and ends with The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).

Q2. What is the best order to watch Ed and Lorraine Warren movies?

A: If you only want the main Warren stories, watch The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).

Q3. How to watch The Conjuring and Insidious in order?

A: The two franchises are separate, but both star Patrick Wilson. Watch the Conjuring Universe in its timeline, and for Insidious, start with Insidious (2010), followed by Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), and Insidious: The Red Door (2023).