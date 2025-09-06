Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

The Conjuring Last Rites X reviews: Fans dismiss Ed-Lorraine love saga as ‘least scary’ of the franchise

ByAalokitaa Basu
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 01:46 pm IST

It’s more sobs than scares for Ed and Lorraine Warren’s last go on the big screen

Those opera style ‘take my hand/take my whole life too’ Instagram edits are doing God’s work (pun intended) when it comes to nudging you towards the theatre.

What's X's verdict on The Conjuring: Last Rites?
What's X's verdict on The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Add to that the nostalgia of over a decade and Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s pitch-perfect and arguably career defining portrayal of real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and you have for yourselves a cash cow for the makers and a winner for the audience.

That being said, there’s no denying that the peak of the Conjuring franchise, quality wise, stood with the first of the 9 films, The Conjuring (2013). Not to say the rest of the franchise has been bad — just comfortable.

And this feels like a comfortable goodbye. So where’s the issue? Well the edits and the Vera-Patrick’s charm (that’s on us not on them) would have you believe you’re in for a soul stirring, goosebump raising watch. But if the first rush of X reviews are anything to go bye, The Conjuring: Last Rites is a far cry from that.

The general vibe of reactions go: “conjuring last rites was such a nothing burger movie. all that tiktok hype for the most normal horror movie and possibly the least scary entry to the franchise 😭”, “just watched the conjuring the last rites..just save that money” and “The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary 😭 predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs 💀 laughed way more than that 😂”.

We guess then, nothing captures what the film really is, better than this comment: “The Conjuring: Last Rites is a love letter to fans”.

So if Patrick and Vera’s chemistry from all the Instagram scrolling has still got you in a bind, The Conjuring: Last Rites released on Friday, September 5 and is now running in theatres.

News / HTCity / Cinema / The Conjuring Last Rites X reviews: Fans dismiss Ed-Lorraine love saga as ‘least scary’ of the franchise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On