The Conjuring Last Rites X reviews: Fans dismiss Ed-Lorraine love saga as ‘least scary’ of the franchise
It’s more sobs than scares for Ed and Lorraine Warren’s last go on the big screen
Those opera style ‘take my hand/take my whole life too’ Instagram edits are doing God’s work (pun intended) when it comes to nudging you towards the theatre.
Add to that the nostalgia of over a decade and Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s pitch-perfect and arguably career defining portrayal of real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and you have for yourselves a cash cow for the makers and a winner for the audience.
That being said, there’s no denying that the peak of the Conjuring franchise, quality wise, stood with the first of the 9 films, The Conjuring (2013). Not to say the rest of the franchise has been bad — just comfortable.
And this feels like a comfortable goodbye. So where’s the issue? Well the edits and the Vera-Patrick’s charm (that’s on us not on them) would have you believe you’re in for a soul stirring, goosebump raising watch. But if the first rush of X reviews are anything to go bye, The Conjuring: Last Rites is a far cry from that.
The general vibe of reactions go: “conjuring last rites was such a nothing burger movie. all that tiktok hype for the most normal horror movie and possibly the least scary entry to the franchise 😭”, “just watched the conjuring the last rites..just save that money” and “The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary 😭 predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs 💀 laughed way more than that 😂”.
We guess then, nothing captures what the film really is, better than this comment: “The Conjuring: Last Rites is a love letter to fans”.
So if Patrick and Vera’s chemistry from all the Instagram scrolling has still got you in a bind, The Conjuring: Last Rites released on Friday, September 5 and is now running in theatres.