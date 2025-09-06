The Conjuring Last Rites X reviews: Fans dismiss Ed-Lorraine love saga as ‘least scary’ of the franchise

Those opera style ‘take my hand/take my whole life too’ Instagram edits are doing God’s work (pun intended) when it comes to nudging you towards the theatre. What's X's verdict on The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Add to that the nostalgia of over a decade and Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s pitch-perfect and arguably career defining portrayal of real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and you have for yourselves a cash cow for the makers and a winner for the audience.

That being said, there’s no denying that the peak of the Conjuring franchise, quality wise, stood with the first of the 9 films, The Conjuring (2013). Not to say the rest of the franchise has been bad — just comfortable.

And this feels like a comfortable goodbye. So where’s the issue? Well the edits and the Vera-Patrick’s charm (that’s on us not on them) would have you believe you’re in for a soul stirring, goosebump raising watch. But if the first rush of X reviews are anything to go bye, The Conjuring: Last Rites is a far cry from that.

The general vibe of reactions go: “conjuring last rites was such a nothing burger movie. all that tiktok hype for the most normal horror movie and possibly the least scary entry to the franchise 😭”, “just watched the conjuring the last rites..just save that money” and “The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl it wasn’t scary 😭 predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hrs 💀 laughed way more than that 😂”.

We guess then, nothing captures what the film really is, better than this comment: “The Conjuring: Last Rites is a love letter to fans”.

So if Patrick and Vera’s chemistry from all the Instagram scrolling has still got you in a bind, The Conjuring: Last Rites released on Friday, September 5 and is now running in theatres.