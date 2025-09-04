Kpop Demon Hunters goes horror: New k-pop film Perfect Girl stars Arden Cho, promises blood, beats and betrayal

The world just can’t get enough of K-pop on screen — but are we ready for it to get scary? Riding on the massive success of animated hit film Kpop Demon Hunters, a brand-new project is turning the glittery world of idols into a blood-chilling battleground. Arden Cho, and HUNTR/X Kpop Demon Hunters

Perfect Girl is pitched as Scream colliding with Black Swan, following a rookie girl group fighting for a spot in the K-pop spotlight. With only four spots available in the band and the final lineup just a week away, the tension is brutal. But things take a darker turn when a mysterious trainee is added last minute — suddenly, girls are stalked, attacked, and disappearing one by one. The real question? Who’s behind the terror, and who will survive long enough to debut?

International K-pop star Jeon Somi will officially make her acting debut in the upcoming horror-thriller, and she’ll be joined by a cast that already includes Kpop Demon Hunters alum Arden Cho and Mortal Kombat II star Adeline Rudolph.

Directed by Hong Won-ki of Zanybros fame (Goedam), Perfect Girl comes from Thunder Road (the studio behind John Wick), alongside Badlands and Cho. Adding to the suspense, the film will include six original tracks designed to blur the lines between a K-pop comeback and a horror soundtrack.

Filming kicks off on October 27 in Asia, though it’s still under wraps whether Somi or Cho will contribute to the music. One thing’s for sure: this is not your typical K-pop fanfiction fantasy. It’s sparkles, spotlights… and a whole lot of screams.