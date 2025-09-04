Annabelle doll handler and paranormal investigator Dan Rivera's cause of death revealed

Dan Rivera, the paranormal investigator who was touring alongside the infamous and purportedly ‘haunted’ Annabelle doll, was found dead in July shortly after attending an event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Army Veteran served as the senior lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research. He died on July 13, with authorities now confirming the cause of his death. Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera died on July 13, shortly after an event in Gettysburg. The coroner confirmed his death was due to cardiac issues.(Facebook)

Dan Rivera's cause of death revealed

The Adams County coroner, Francis Dutrow, released a statement on Thursday, September 4, 2025, that revealed that River's death was cardiac-related and has been ruled out as natural. Dutrow stated, “Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings. It is also confirmed that Annabelle was not present in the room at the time of his passing,” as reported by the PEOPLE.

A July 13 report from the Pennsylvania State Police outlined the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the 54-year-old.

The report read, “Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers.” It added, "Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene."

The Adam County coroner previously told the news outlet that Rivera was with his colleagues in the morning but went to his room as he was feeling sick. It was not revealed what he was feeling ill with. At the time of his death, he was on tour with the doll was described as "demonically possessed” by the New England Society for Psychic Research.

About the ‘haunted’ Annabelle doll

The Annabelle doll's origin goes back to 1968, when she was gifted to a student nurse who allegedly brought the toy to her apartment, which she rented with her roommate. The society shared, “Almost immediately, the roommates noticed strange occurrences with the doll and they were introduced to a medium who told them the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle," as reported by PEOPLE.

They added, "The two roommates tried to accept the doll’s spirit and please it only to have it reciprocate maliciousness and violent intent.”

The founders of the society and popular paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, removed the doll from the apartment and locked it inside a glass box “to contain the evil-spirited entity.”

The Conjuring film franchise is inspired by the Warrens and the Annabelle doll.