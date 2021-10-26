HT CITY EXCLUSIVE | Angelina Jolie on giving Bollywood a shot: Don’t know how good I would be at it

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie — during an exclusive chat with HT City — admits that she feels like she has a special connection with India.

“I don’t know if it’s the density of the population [or something else], but there is this [feeling of[ humanity which is very present (in India). Because of the nature of (the country), be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right [when you are] together,” shares the 46-year-old, who visited India for the first time in 2006 to shoot her film, A Mighty Heart, and indulged in some touristy activities including a ride in an auto-rickshaw. She also met refugees from Afghanistan and Burma during her time in the country.

The multi-award winning actor adds that even during that time she never felt like an outsider. “I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon,” she says adding, “You learn from so many different places. I feel that I certainly made many great friends when I was in India.”

In the recent time, Jolie was one of the few global icons who expressed ‘grief, solidarity’ for the people of the country during the pandemic and she also remembered her A MIghty Heart (2007) co-star Irrfan upon his passing.

Though she yearns to visit the country soon, she reveals that she was happy to find some “desi” link to her upcoming Hollywood film, Eternals, which comes with a Bollywood twist in the plotline and also stars Indian actor Harish Patel.

Quiz her if she ever wishes ton enter the world of Bollywood, the Oscar-winning actor chuckles, “I don’t know how good I would be at it. But we all loved that angle (in the film). We were so excited when he (hinting at actor Kumail Nanjiani, who will be seen bringing this filmy touch to the story) was doing [his scenes]. It was this exciting part of the film and we thought it was so cool. We used to love when he used to practise. It is a great and exciting addition to the film.”

Besides making an impact on screen, Jolie has spent over 20 years pitching in efforts to change the real world through various campaigns — as a goodwill ambassador and also as the special envoy for the UN high commissioner for refugees. And she asserts that she picks projects that reflect her principles.

“The themes of representation, diversity and sisterhood are very important to me. It is also the reason I agreed to make the film, Eternals. They explained to me this vision (of expanding the Marvel universe with these themes), and I felt that I wanted to be a part of this family like I want to be a part of this family in the world,” shares Jolie, the mother of six.

She believed in the strength in “our diversity and community of learning from each other”, and hopes that it mirrors the onscreen world as well. “I hope this is now the beginning of what is new normal in films and we see much more of it,” she concludes.

