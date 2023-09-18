Hugh Jackman addresses split from Deborra-Lee Furness for the first time, admits its 'a difficult time.’ Watch

Hugh Jackman has spoken about his split with wife Deborra-lee Furness for the first time after their separation became public. Over the last weekend, the couple's joint statement announcing their decision of going separate ways after 27 years of being together grabbed media headlines. Now, as per a report by TMZ, when Hugh was asked to address the separation, he said it's a 'difficult time.' (Also read: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee end their marriage after 27 years of being together)

Hugh addresses split

Hugh Jackman recently announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a report by TMZ, Hugh was spotted on the streets of NYC on Saturday by a paparazzo who asked him about the split from wife Deborra-lee Furness. He said, “I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street. But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time." Hugh was seen in a dark T-shirt that showed off his muscles, and paired it with black pants, black shoes and sunglasses.

On Deadpool 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That was not all. The cameraman further pressed the actor about the status of his upcoming film Deadpool 3, which is paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. To this, Hugh said, “Well, I can’t really know … until I get back to work. As soon as possible, man.” Hugh then walked away on the street.

Joint statement

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee had shared a joint statement announcing their decision of going separate ways after 27 years of being together. Their statement to People read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hugh and Deborra had first started dating each other after meeting on the sets of Australian TV series Corelli in 1995. They soon got married next year, on April 11, 1996. They share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava. Hugh and Deborra had attended the Met Gala together in May, this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON