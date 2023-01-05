Hugh Jackman begs Oscars not to nominate Ryan Reynolds: 'It would be a problem'

Actor Hugh Jackman posted a video on Wednesday where he begged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds' musical number 'Good Afternoon' from the film Spirited in the Best Original Song category. He said that if Ryan got nominated, he would make the Logan star's life "insufferable." (Also read: Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU's Drax: 'It’s a silly performance, I want to do more dramatic stuff')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Logan star said he wanted to share a positive message for the new year, as he posted a video of himself on the microblogging site. He said, "Hey everybody, it's 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message in the beginning of the year. But recent events have made that impossible." Adding to the feigned rivalry, Hugh directly poked fun at Ryan Reynolds whose song Good Afternoon was shortlisted in the Best Original Song category for the Oscars this year. “Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I have to spend a year with him shooting [the third] Deadpool [film]. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem,” he said with a glum expression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hugh concluded the clip saying: “So, just to recap, love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please,” Hugh concluded in his video. Since Hugh Jackman has worked in musical theater before, he funnily intended that Ryan's nomination would definitely prove to be a bummer. Recently, Hugh had finished playing Harold Hill on the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The Academy Award-nominated star of another musical Les Miserables, had also starred in the successful 2017 musical film The Greatest Showman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ryan Reynolds responded to the Logan star's remark quickly, as he reposted the clip and tweeted back, "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars." Ryan Reynolds also left some room for speculation as he neither confirmed nor denied Wolverine and Deadpool being the official title of Deadpool 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deadpool 3 will mark the standoff between Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning to his iconic role of Wolverine. It is set to begin filming this year and is set for a November release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON