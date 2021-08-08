Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hugh Jackman says skin biopsy result 'inconclusive': 'When I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked'

Hugh Jackman, who has had a history of skin cancer, shared a new post on Instagram.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Hugh Jackman has been treated for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, five times in the past.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Sunday gave an update about his skin biopsy, which he recently underwent for a possible cancer scare, saying that the result came back "inconclusive".

The 52-year-old actor, who has a history of skin cancer on his nose, shared a post on Instagram and said he will go in for a recheck after he is done shooting in around two months.

"Update on my biopsy: It's comeback 'inconclusive'. This means they didn't take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). So when I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked," Hugh wrote alongside a short video clip.

The Australian actor, internationally known for playing the mutant Wolverine in X-Men films, has been treated for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, five times. He last underwent treatment for the same in 2017.

In the video, Hugh said his doctors "are not that worried" about his condition.

He also reiterated his advice for his fans and followers to get regular skin tests and wear sunscreen.

The Golden Globe winner also expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their support.

"I'm seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I'm happy," he concluded the post.

Also read: When Madhuri Dixit recalled how her brother 'sneakily' introduced her to Shriram Nene, who had no idea who she was

Hugh is currently preparing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which is opening later this year.

He is also set to star in upcoming sci-fi movie Reminiscence for Warner Bros. Also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, the film will release in the US on August 20.

