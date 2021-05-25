Huma Qureshi admits she felt 'uncomfortable' promoting Army of the Dead during pandemic, thanks fans for understanding

Actor Huma Qureshi said that she felt 'uncomfortable' about promoting her film Army of the Dead amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Huma shared her character poster with an addendum, in which she wrote that she was doing her professional duty by promoting the film, and that she stands in support of her countrymen.

In an interview, Huma spoke about the thought process behind her post, and why she felt she needed to add the extra information with the poster.

She told Film Companion in an interview, in Hindi and English, "To do Army of the Dead was a good thing for me, something that I was looking forward to for almost a year-and-a-half. So you imagine yourself having fun promoting the film, and being on top of the world."

She added, "But the phase we're going through -- things have slightly improved now, but a month ago, the situation was quite bad -- I felt very strange to put that out. And I knew I had to do it, and at a personal level, I was very excited. But at the same time, I knew that people were going through such pain and suffering around me."

She said that she felt 'uncomfortable' about sharing the poster, because 'ultimately, you don't act for yourself, you act for the audience'. And as an Indian, she was shaken up by what she was seeing around her. She said that she felt it was important to tell the public what she was 'feeling' when she shared the post.

Huma and her Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder collaborated with an organisation working to build a ‘temporary hospital facility’ in Delhi with 100 beds and an oxygen plant.

Army of the Dead released on Netflix on May 21. Huma will next be seen in the Sony LIV series Maharani.