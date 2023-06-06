‘I cannot wait,’ Drew Barrymore opens up about healing her relationship with mother

Eminent actress and talk-show host, Drew Barrymore, is ready to let go of her complicated past and heal her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore's journey of healing and reconciliation with mother Jaid Barrymore. (Image Credit: Instagram/Drew Barrymore)

In a candid interview with Vulture, Barrymore opens up about the challenges she has faced due to her mother's role as both her manager and a significant figure in her life during her early success as a child star.

Reflecting on the impact her mother has had on her healing process, Barrymore acknowledges that she doesn't have the same "luxury" as those whose parents have already passed away.

“I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow,” Barrymore expressed. “I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to…..grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Drew Barrymore's emotional complexity

Despite the complexity of her feelings towards her mother, Barrymore clarifies that her conflicting emotions are not rooted in malice. She acknowledges the difficult choice to openly discuss these sentiments and admits that it doesn't bring her any joy.

The renowned talk show host genuinely cares about her mother's well-being and affirms that her love for her will always remain.

Born to actors Jaid and John Drew Barrymore in 1975, Drew Barrymore faced a tumultuous upbringing. During her challenging adolescence, which included drug-related escapades with her mother, a mandatory stint in rehab at the age of 13, and a suicide attempt, Barrymore sought emancipation from her parents. Her relationship with her mother starkly contrasts with her connection to her father, who passed away in 2004 following a battle with multiple myeloma.

Reflecting on her late father, Barrymore expressed, “I just understood what an incapable human being he was…I know that must be so hard for my mom. It’s like she gets all the heartache, and he gets given a free ticket.”

However, the 48-year-old demonstrates a willingness to reconcile with her mother. In a text message exchange with Vulture reporter E. Alex Jung.

Drew Barrymore's emotional attachment to her parents

“She told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don’t care how old you get or how big your mission is. When your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small. And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it,” the text read.

Barrymore concludes the interview by expressing her forgiveness toward both her mother and father. She acknowledges that she hasn't yet forgiven herself but declares her readiness and desire to do so.

“I forgive my mom. I forgive my dad. I’ve never forgiven myself, but I’d like to and I’m ready to,” she expressed.

Through her journey of healing and self-forgiveness, Barrymore aims to create a new chapter in her relationship with her mother, letting go of the past and embracing a path of growth, understanding, and reconciliation.

