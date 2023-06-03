‘This is a safe space for you,’ Taylor Swift celebrates pride month and unveils exciting Latin America tour dates

During her recent concert in Chicago, famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took the opportunity to commemorate June as Pride Month and express her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP)

Swift, known for her powerful music, celebrated the authenticity and love within the diverse crowd. She emphasized the importance of creating a safe and celebratory space for everyone to express their identities.

Alongside her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, the ‘Love Story’ singer also announced the first round of international tour dates for her Eras Tour, including stops in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

Swift expressed, “They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that,” added, “This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring.”

The Midnight singer didn't shy away from addressing the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the harmful legislation targeting them across the nation.

“There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone, every alley, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are.’” Swift explained.

In her speech, the Fearless performer emphasized the need to utilize Pride Month as a catalyst for political engagement. She said, “We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates?” added, “Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality?”

ALSO READ| Paramore’s Memorable Performance in NYC Full of Surprises for the Fans

In addition to her passionate advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, Swift delighted fans by announcing the first round of international tour dates for her Eras Tour. She shared her excitement about bringing the tour to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, with eight new shows in these Latin American countries. Swift also revealed that talented artist Sabrina Carpenter would be joining her on all the shows.

Fans were directed to visit taylorswift.com/tour for further details on registration, pre-sales, and on-sales.