'I got fooled', Cardi B snaps ties with Tasha K after gay sex allegations against Will Smith

Cardi B has turned the clock on her truce with Tasha K after the YouTuber gave a platform to someone slandering Will Smith.

“I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he got like a nice heart."(Getty Images)

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the rapper went live on Instagram and announced her frustrations at the talk show host for interviewing Will's former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal, who alleged that he once caught the actor having sex with Duane Martin.

“I don’t like how I was fooled a couple of weeks ago,” began the 31-year-old. “I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he got like a nice heart.

“And that’s the thing, I found out that Will Smith is a Libra. I always said this — like Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so fucking heavy that we become the ones in the wrong.”

“Anybody could say a fucking fake-ass story about you and people [are] going to fucking fake-ass believe it, so it should be your job to detect whether something is a lie or not, like to have any type of proof […] And it’s so fucked up that somebody could put something so fucking salacious out and not think about like, ‘Oh, well, how is this going to affect this person’s mental health?’” she added.

During an IG live last month, the 'Unwine With Tasha K' YouTube shared that she was genuinely remorseful for her actions, saying: "I hit her today, and this is what I said to her. That caricature of the brand she has is not the one that parents those kids. You could tell a lot about a person by how they parent their kids. […] I started this platform to keep people out of depression, and I misuse it a lot.”

She also alluded to being a part of the machine that “tre Cardi down.”

Soon after, the Girls Like You rapper responded to the disgraced blogger's apology, adding: “It don’t make me happy seeing somebody else going through some shit. It don’t make me happy seeing people with tears on their face. And I’m not telling this because I want y’all thinking, ‘Oh Cardi, you’re so nice,’ this and that. It just genuinely doesn’t make me happy."

Will and Duane met on the sets of the sitcom, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in 1993. Since then the duo had sparked up a friendship. However, in the interview with Tasha K, where he came to promote his upcoming book he accused Will Smith of having sex with co-star Duane Martin.

“I open the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having an*l s*x with Will.” “It was a couch, and Will was bent over on the couch, and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there,” he said.