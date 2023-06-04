‘I wish people knew…’: Eva Longoria shares heart-felt info about her friend Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria has hailed her friendship with Victoria Beckham. In a recent interview with The Times, "Desperate Housewives" star talked about how great her companionship is with Beckham.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are peas in a pod. I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable,” said Longoria.

During the interview, Longoria shared how close she is to Beckham. She also highlighted Beckham helps her in various ways and both catch up with each other very often.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie concerning sale of their shared French estate

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” shared Longoria.

“She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Longoria got introduced to Beckham through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who had been friends with David Beckham(Victoria Beckham's husband). As Longoria's friendship with Beckham grew, she hailed the "Desperate Housewives" star as godmother to her daughter Harper Beckham.

Longoria also shared how Beckham had designed her wedding dress and acted as her best friend.

“She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress and the after-party dress. She brought everything — I mean, she literally carried it with her. Put it on me, buckled my shoes because I couldn’t bend down, zipped up my dress when I got drunk. She was like, ‘I know my role.’ She is that best friend,” said Longoria.

Interestingly, in another recent interview, Longoria talked about her character Gabrielle Solis in the hit series "Desperate Housewives". She said she missed being Gabby Solis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON