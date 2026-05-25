Idris Elba reacts to rumours of being the next James Bond: ‘They're going younger’

Ever since Daniel Craig announced he is not returning as James Bond in the next film a few years ago, rumour mills have been buzzing with who would replace him. Several names have done the rounds, with British actor Idris Elba frequently coming into the mix. Recently, as reports of the auditions for a new Bond surfaced, his name again began doing the rounds, only for the actor to issue a clarification himself.

Idris Elba responds to Bond rumours

Idris Elba spoke about his rumoured James Bond casting at the premiere of his film Masters Of The Universe in Hollywood, California last week. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

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Idris recently attended the premiere of his new film, Masters of the Universe, in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, he spoke to People Magazine about the rumours of him playing James Bond. “My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait -- it's going to be amazing. ”

The actor added that he was never in the race to be the next Bond, and it was all speculation. “I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place,” he said.

This isn't the first time Idris has addressed rumours that he's playing Bond. Back in 2023, he had said, “We're all actors, and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It's like being named Sexiest Man Alive. But being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle.”

James Bond on screen

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the superspy created by Ian Fleming for his novels, James Bond has been played by half a dozen actors across over 20 films since 1962. The spy, dubbed 007, was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. Prior to him, others who stepped in as 007 were Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. David Niven played Bond in an unofficial film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the superspy created by Ian Fleming for his novels, James Bond has been played by half a dozen actors across over 20 films since 1962. The spy, dubbed 007, was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. Prior to him, others who stepped in as 007 were Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. David Niven played Bond in an unofficial film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Now, a new actor is set to take over the role. Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began its search for the next James Bond, auditioning actors. Confirming the development, the studio said in a statement, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, a new actor is set to take over the role. Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began its search for the next James Bond, auditioning actors. Confirming the development, the studio said in a statement, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.” {{/usCountry}}

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Speculation around the next Bond actor has intensified in recent months, with names such as Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently linked to the role. However, the studio has not confirmed any contenders.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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