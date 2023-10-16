'I'm really hoping…': Paris Hilton talks about Britney Spears' upcoming memoir

Paris Hilton is all praise for Britney Spears for the singer's upcoming memoir The Woman in Me. In an interaction with People, Hilton highlighted the courage of Spears to be doing a memoir. She hinted how difficult it is to remember and talk about the bad moments of one's life. Britney Spears, Paris Hilton(AFP/File Photo)

"I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about," said Hilton.

The 42-year-old shared how writing her own memoir proved to be a healer for her. Hilton is expecting a similar effect on Spears as the latter opens up about her life.

"But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, [Paris: The Memoir], has changed my life in so many ways. So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this," added Hilton.

About Spears, Hilton said, "I am just proud of what a strong woman she is."

Notably, Spears' memoir The Woman in Me will be released on October 24. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, had acquired her memoir amid competition among several publishing houses.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President told People.

The book is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” a press release reads.

Meanwhile, Spears has got estranged from her husband Sam Asghari who filed for divorce from her citing "irreconcilable differences". The former couple had an intense fight before they parted ways.